Get the tools and resources you need to explore further than ever before.

Video skills library. Gear deals. Early gear reviews. Giveaways. Members-only community. Insiders tips and info.

Join Basecamp for $49 - that’s only $4/month (over a $200 value) SAVE 30% today using code SAVE30 at checkout!

HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL GET:

CHECK OUT THIS PREVIEW!

8 Gallery 8 Images

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We've partnered with a different brand each month to bring you special members-only offers! Earn your membership back in just a few months with your savings.

Helpful guides and insider information, plus a monthly newsletter chock full of good stuff including special giveaways and gear tips. Plus! Live Q&A's with BACKPACKER editors and industry experts! ($49 value)

One year print and digital subscription to BACKPACKER Magazine!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Enjoy digital magazine access on our branded app for the life of your membership. As a bonus, you'll also receive digital editions of BACKPACKER special issues ($29 value)

Our Private Facebook Group connects you with other members in the Basecamp community. Plus, watch weekly FB Live events from our editors, sharing their own tips and advice on all things backpacking.

Get the scoop on the latest gear from BACKPACKER editors before anyone else!

Here's what other members are saying about Basecamp. Join today, and get in on the benefits.

"I love belonging to a serious group of backpacking enthusiasts who gather in one spot to share their best stories and tips/tricks from the outdoors!"

- Jarrod A.

"I love that there is tons of information right there to search! I can look for something I have a question on, or just browse to see if there is something that catches my eye!"

- Brian

"I like the community it has created with the on line members only area and facebook page. It is a great way to connect with other people and Backpacker staff who love the outdoors to share advice and recent activities!"

- John M.

Join Basecamp for $49/year (just $4/month) - over a $200 value!