Free Full-Length BACKPACKER AIM Adventure U Courses

Every year BACKPACKER Basecamp gives you access to select full-length AIM Adventure U courses for FREE! Basecamp members also get 30% off any non-featured BACKPACKER course on the AIM Adventure U site. We know you have a busy schedule, so each course is designed to be taken at your own pace. You’ll learn through a variety of interactive formats, including video instruction, photo descriptions, and more. Each session builds on the last, and each course is split-up into several parts, so you can take it as quickly or slowly as you want. Plus, once you purchase the course, the lessons are yours forever.

Outdoor Gear Maintenance and Repair

Learn how to extend the life of your outdoor products, make crucial repairs, and properly wash your gear to keep it functioning like new. In this 7-part online course led by the experts from Boulder Mountain Repair and BACKPACKER, you’ll learn how to fix seams, patch holes, re-waterproof items, and keep things smelling as if they were never used.

Access this course for FREE with your membership coupon code: BPMEMBER44012

Master Ultralight Backpacking

If you want to go farther and/or faster on trails, or simplify your backpacking experience, or just lighten your load for increased comfort, this course is for you. Learn how to streamline your gear set-up with expert (and record-setter) Jennifer Pharr Davis. You’ll boost miles, comfort, and confidence with an ultralight approach.

30% Off Any Non-Featured Backpacker Course

Get 30% off any BACKPACKER courses not featured on this page!

Use your membership coupon code: BPMEMBER30