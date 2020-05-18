Free Full-Length BACKPACKER AIM Adventure U Courses

Every year BACKPACKER Basecamp gives you access to select full-length AIM Adventure U courses for FREE! Basecamp members also get 30% off any non-featured BACKPACKER course on the AIM Adventure U site. We know you have a busy schedule, so each course is designed to be taken at your own pace. You’ll learn through a variety of interactive formats, including video instruction, photo descriptions, and more. Each session builds on the last, and each course is split-up into several parts, so you can take it as quickly or slowly as you want. Plus, once you purchase the course, the lessons are yours forever.
Author:
Publish date:

Outdoor Gear Maintenance and Repair

AIM U Course - Gear Maintenance and Repair - 01

Learn how to extend the life of your outdoor products, make crucial repairs, and properly wash your gear to keep it functioning like new. In this 7-part online course led by the experts from Boulder Mountain Repair and BACKPACKER, you’ll learn how to fix seams, patch holes, re-waterproof items, and keep things smelling as if they were never used.

Access this course for FREE with your membership coupon code: BPMEMBER44012

Master Ultralight Backpacking

AIM U Course - Ultralight Backpacking - 01

If you want to go farther and/or faster on trails, or simplify your backpacking experience, or just lighten your load for increased comfort, this course is for you. Learn how to streamline your gear set-up with expert (and record-setter) Jennifer Pharr Davis. You’ll boost miles, comfort, and confidence with an ultralight approach.

Access this course for FREE with your membership coupon code: BPMEMBER44012

30% Off Any Non-Featured Backpacker Course

Get 30% off any BACKPACKER courses not featured on this page!

 Use your membership coupon code: BPMEMBER30

Related Articles

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER