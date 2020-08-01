August Member Gear Discount

Perfect Your Adventure Sleep System

Therm-a-Rest is a worldwide leader in outdoor comfort, offering the broadest and most innovative assortment of outdoor comfort products available. In addition to over 18 top-level independent product awards, Therm-a-Rest was the first of two brands awarded BACKPACKER Magazine's Editor's Choice Gold Award. BACKPACKER readers also voted the Therm-a-Rest self-inflating air mattress as one of the five best outdoor inventions of all time. Therm-a-Rest is proud to maintain a single-minded commitment to quality and innovation by designing every product from a wealth of personal experience and producing the majority of what they sell in-house. To learn more about Therm-a-Rest, visit Thermarest.com.

When your room is in the backcountry, get your best rest with this lightweight, go-anywhere comfort-minded sleep system.

Receive 30% off a Therm-a-Rest Backpacking Sleep System by using code THERMARESTxBACKPACKER at checkout.



To redeem this offer add a NeoAir® Topo™ Luxe Sleeping Pad, Questar™ 20F/-6C Sleeping Bag and Air Head™ Pillow to your shopping cart. All products must be purchased together to receive the discount.



Offer valid August 1– 31, 2020. Cannot be combined with any other promotion. U.S. and Canada orders only. Code only valid on Thermarest.com.

NeoAir® Topo™ Luxe Sleeping Pad

For those familiar with our legendary NeoAir mattresses, the NeoAir Topo Luxe brings the line of sleeping pads to new heights. A whopping 4 inches (10 cm) thick, the Topo Luxe is our thickest backpacking NeoAir ever. The Topo Luxe packs down small before inflating for plush support and warmth thanks to our Triangular Core Matrix, the best warmth-to-weight construction for air pads. Available in several sizes, including a roomy regular wide, the Topo Luxe features the high-performance TwinLock valve with two dedicated valves for lightning-fast inflation or deflation. Like all Therm-a-Rest pads, the NeoAir Topo Luxe is made in market to ensure quality and minimize environmental impact. The pad includes a breath-saving pump sack, compact stuff sack and field repair kit.

Questar™ 20F/-6C Sleeping Bag

This is the field-proven, feature-packed down bag you've always wanted. We've loaded this bag with the comfort features that Therm-a-Rest bags are known for. Our SynergyLink™ Connectors integrate the bag with your sleeping pad while allowing our Zoned Insulation to keep fill where you need it most. The fit of the bag has been perfected in our onsite cold chamber to create our W.A.R.M. fit that allows room for multiple sleep positions without compromising thermal efficiency. Stuffed with water-resistant 650 fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down certified by the Responsible Down Standard, the four-season Questar is ready for your next backcountry adventure. The Questar is offered in three sizes, and designed to fit both men and women. Compression sack and storage sack included.

Air Head™ Pillow

Designed with the perfect amount of loft and just the right amount of support, the Air Head™ Pillow will help you drift off—just about anywhere. This innovative pillow is made with an inflatable, baffled core, providing a stable, compressible foundation. Then, to top it off, we cover the entire pillow in partially recycled luxuriously soft brushed polyester filled with synthetic insulation for better nights under the stars.

