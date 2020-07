Between Circle Lake and the Malamute Fork, the Alatna oxbows a dozen times across its valley, each bend yielding something new: the spires of the crumbly Arrigetch Peaks, beachy oases perfect for pitching a tent, and curious wildlife like moose, eagles, wolves, and even grizzlies. Late summer delivers calm water and the best chance of good weather for this six-day float trip.

Permit none Contact Gates of the Arctic National Park