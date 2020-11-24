Woolx Merino Blizzard ¼ Zip

Warmest baselayer
WoolX
Merino Blizzard ¼ Zip
Buy Now $140.00

Specs

Weight 1 lb, 4 oz

 

Our take Even a snowman would warm right up in this toasty layer. We huddled in the heavyweight Blizzard down to -17°F (in a sleeping bag) while winter camping in Colorado’s Collegiate Peaks, and kept comfortable on the trail at 5°F while wearing it under a shell. On its own, it kept us toasty at 20°F. The Blizzard’s 100-percent merino, ultradense fabric (it’s 400 grams per square meter, while a typical midweight wool is about 250) feels favorite-sweater cozy, and its stand-up collar helped defend against chill winds sneaking down our necks.

The details The Blizzard isn’t meant for highly active use, but the material still pulled sweat off our skin while we were chopping wood and snowshoeing in the teens and 20s (like all merino garments, it’s slower to dry than synthetics). The form-fitting cut stretched comfortably with movement, and its incredibly soft hand “feels like a warm glove wrapped around your body,” according to one tester.

$140; 1 lb. 4 oz.; m’s S-XXL

Related Products

Baselayer Take II-430_bjk
Apparel

Montbell Super Merino Wool Light Weight Round Neck

Screen Shot 2020-01-07 at 3.27.28 PM
Apparel

Smartwool Intraknit Merino 250 Thermal ¼ Zip

Helly Hanse Lifa Merino Seamless Baselayer best base layers
Apparel

Helly Hansen Lifa Merino Seamless ½ Zip and Pants

1119FGG_Baselayers_BrynjeTOP_bjk
Apparel

Brynje Arctic Zip Polo ¾ Neck & Longs

Cabela’s + Icebreaker Merino Thermal Zone Half-Zip Top
Apparel

Cabela’s + Icebreaker Merino Thermal Zone Half-Zip Top & Bottoms

1119FGG_Baselayers_Ortovox_bjk
Apparel

Ortovox 230 Merino Competition Zip Neck

1119FGG_Baselayers_RidgeMerino_bjk
Apparel

Ridge Merino Aspect Highneck

Smartwool Merino 250 Asym Baselayer Bottom best base layers
Apparel

Smartwool Merino 250 Asym Baselayer Bottom