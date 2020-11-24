Woolx Merino Blizzard ¼ Zip

Our take Even a snowman would warm right up in this toasty layer. We huddled in the heavyweight Blizzard down to -17°F (in a sleeping bag) while winter camping in Colorado’s Collegiate Peaks, and kept comfortable on the trail at 5°F while wearing it under a shell. On its own, it kept us toasty at 20°F. The Blizzard’s 100-percent merino, ultradense fabric (it’s 400 grams per square meter, while a typical midweight wool is about 250) feels favorite-sweater cozy, and its stand-up collar helped defend against chill winds sneaking down our necks.

The details The Blizzard isn’t meant for highly active use, but the material still pulled sweat off our skin while we were chopping wood and snowshoeing in the teens and 20s (like all merino garments, it’s slower to dry than synthetics). The form-fitting cut stretched comfortably with movement, and its incredibly soft hand “feels like a warm glove wrapped around your body,” according to one tester.

$140; 1 lb. 4 oz.; m’s S-XXL