Wiley X Peak With Captivate

Wiley X’s Captivate lens technology provided our testers with a true Wizard of Oz experience: “When I first put them on, I was astounded how much the colors of autumn leaves popped,” one says. “And when I wore them in Arch Canyon, Utah, the oranges of the rock and the greens of the pines in the canyons dazzled me. The clarity was stunning; it really helped me spot ruins of indigenous dwellings in the cliffs above.” The secret? Captivate lenses are designed to filter out short-wavelength blue light, resulting in improved clarity (yup, like BluBlockers). The tech also filters the wavelengths where blue, green, and red light merge, so each of those colors increase in intensity. These lenses are available in multiple frames; we like the Peak’s full-coverage frame, which doesn’t look too techy. Bonus: All Wiley X glasses are certified for high impact resistance. $160; 1 oz.