What Our Members Are Testing Now: Dark Peak NESSH Lightweight Down Jacket

Dark Peak

The cold doesn’t loosen its grasp on the Nebraska plains easily, so I was glad to have this jacket as a layering piece for outings in late winter. On a March dayhike in Steele City Canyon, a rugged and remote area filled with cedar trees, cliffs, and spring-fed creeks, the 850-fill down kept me toasty with temps in the low 20s over only a light baselayer. Not even a typical 20-mph Nebraska wind got through the 10-denier nylon shell. The jacket also sealed in warmth as I walked the trails on my acreage in 16°F weather. The NESSH has a close fit, but left plenty of room for full movement of my arms, especially when I was taking my pack on and off. It also has gauntlets at the end of the sleeves with thumb holes, which worked great under my gloves. A large inner pocket was perfect for my phone and trail bar. I can’t think of anything negative about this jacket. It’s a keeper in my book! – Jackie Wesch, Basecamp Gear Tester