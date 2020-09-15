VOORMI Drift Jacket

For alpine starts that lead into warm afternoons, we reach for a layer that can handle a wide range of temps. This thick merino top kept us comfortable while climbing Colorado Fourteener Quandary Peak with temps in the low 30s, yet we didn’t swamp out when it got into the 50s later in the day. The Drift’s wool face fabric is blended with nylon and finished with a light DWR, so it holds up better than similar layers and sheds light rain. Two interior drop pockets hold snacks, and it also has two hand pockets and a chest pocket that fits a smartphone. Bummer: price.

1 lb. 8 oz. (m’s M); m’s S-XXXL, w’s XS-XL