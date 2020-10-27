Vasque Breeze WT GTX

Our take Keeping foot soreness at bay throughout a 12-mile day in the Washington Cascades with snowshoes strapped to your feet would be a struggle in many boots, but the new Breeze WT impressed us straight out of the box. Pockets of EVA foam in the midsole (made mostly from a proprietary compression-resistant compound) kept our feet comfy on a firm snowshoe platform as we made our way to and from Lake Valhalla. The boot’s instep TPU shank helped us make our snowshoes bite into firmer snow, and plenty of flex in the tongue allowed for an easy stride. Temps in the mid-20s were no problem thanks to 200 grams of Thinsulate, while mesh panels cut through the leather upper kept the Breeze WT breathable into the mid-40s.

The details This boot’s Gore-Tex membrane kept our feet dry even when a steep descent necessitated taking the snowshoes off. The average-size lugs of the Breeze WT’s Vibram Megagrip outsole held firm to icy snow and loose rock.

$200; 2 lbs. 14 oz.; m’s 7-14, w’s 6-11