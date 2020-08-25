Vasque Breeze LT GTX

You don’t always need heavy clompers for a single-day outing. The sub-2-pound Breeze LT is nimble enough for dayhiking but burly enough for light backpacking: Its EVA midsole ranges from 24 to 18 millimeters thick, and combined with the ultracushy midcut ankle cuff kept us comfortable in rough terrain. “This boot is just high and stiff enough to add confidence while you bomb downhill, but is extremely agile,” one tester said after navigating steep rock scrambles in Wyoming’s Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The Breeze LT breathes well thanks to a superlight synthetic upper, but after a year of use some of the PU overlay has started to peel (no dip in performance, though). $170; 1 lb. 11 oz. (m’s 9); m’s 7-14, w’s 6-11