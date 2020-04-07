Ultima Replenisher Hydration Drink Mixes

Fact of the day: Six electrolytes hold the key to hydration and recovery—sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, calcium, and phosphorus. But many drink supplements only contain three of those, which is why the fully-loaded Ultima Replenisher mixes—with all six—are our new go-to for hydrating on the trail. “I felt the siren call of a nap before my last climb of the day. But I downed my watermelon drink and reveled in the surge of energy to polish off a 22-mile trek in the Sierra,” one tester says.

Ingredients These electrolytes tackle everything from oxygen delivery to nerve function. One ingredient that’s blissfully absent, though? Sugar. There’s none of the teeth-aching, syrupy aftertaste found in many sports drinks. (For carbs, supplement with snacks.)

$20 (per 20 pack); .12 oz. per pack; 1 serving per pack