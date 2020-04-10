UCO Ware Mini Spork

Want to make meal cleanup easier? Get your kids utensils made for them, and say goodbye to picking up dirt-covered mac ‘n cheese after dinner. The plastic Mini Spork is designed for small hands and mouths: It has a thinner grip between the spoon and fork ends that’s easy for kids to hold, and the business ends are made for smaller bites. Kids love brightly colored gear (our testers preferred the blue and yellow versions) that mirrors objects adults use, and this tiny utensil delivers on both fronts. “We take this spork on every family camping trip, and even use it at home because my son prefers how it feels,” one parent says. “The minute we announce we’re going on a trip it’s the first thing he puts in his backpack.” Bonuses: The Mini Spork is also dishwasher-safe, and stands up to being packed, dropped, and flung about. $7 (three-pack); .4 oz. each