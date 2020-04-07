UCO Ware 6 Piece Mess Kit

This all-in-one package isn’t the lightest or smallest option on the market, but it is the best value. Our testers took the six-piece set—it includes a plate, bowl, utensil set, and mug—on trips throughout the Rockies and loved the organization it offered. “The silicone tether that holds the bowls together is a nice touch,” our tester says. “I don’t have to dig through my pack to find a wayward spork or cup since this holds everything neatly in place.” And, unlike most other mess kit options, this one seals together to hold your leftovers until you reach your next camp (we were daring enough to try everything but soup). The polypropylene/TPE material is also durable, and should last for years. “Plus, the serrated plastic knife is surprisingly sharp. I was able to cut bagels with ease,” our tester adds.

$26; 11 oz.