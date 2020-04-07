Trail Truffles

Sometimes you don’t want to eat your whole energy bar in one rest stop, but also don’t want to deal with a messy wrapper in your hipbelt pocket. That’s why we continually reached for these individual energy morsels, which have resealable packaging for flexible snacking. And even though they’re chocolate, they’re not messy: “I was expecting all the nuggets to melt together during a multiday trip along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia with 90°F temps, but the outer shells stayed intact,” one tester says.

Ingredients These bites blend cacao powder, dates, and coconut nectar for mild sweetness. The three-truffle serving size provides 6 grams of protein and 150 calories, about the nutritional density per weight of most energy bars. But, with only 13 grams of sugar (in comparison, a Snickers has 20 grams) you won’t crash as hard.

$6.50; 5.1 oz. per pack; 4 servings per pack