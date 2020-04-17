Title Nine Run It All Strappy Sports Bra

The best bra is the one you forget you’re wearing, and when we wanted support and comfort in the backcountry we went with this one. The Run It All’s nylon/elastane material is perforated in high-sweat areas around the front and back, which had us feeling cooler without any sacrifice in performance. (A keyhole cutout in the back provides extra ventilation.) “After a 9-mile trail run on Colorado’s Indian Peaks Traverse, my bra was already dry after my 30 minute car ride home,” one tester reports. Fit note: The Run It All is most supportive for A and B cups—Cs and Ds may want to look elsewhere. $60; 2.5 oz. (34 A/B); 32-38 A/B