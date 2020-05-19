Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent Gen 2.0

Forget sprays: This binocular-sized gadget creates an anti-bug force field around your campsite, dispersing the insecticide metofluthrin in a roughly 15-foot diameter. “I went to a buggy spot in Boucher Forest and waited until I attracted a swarm of mosquitos before turning it on,” reports one Quebec tester. “In 10 minutes, I could actually see the air clearing!” It’s not as effective in windy conditions, but bugs are less ferocious when it’s breezy. The Radius comes with one 12-hour metofluthrin cartridge (you can buy 12- or 40-hour refills for $8 and $20, respectively), and runs for 6.5 hours before the batteries need recharging. $50; 6.4 oz.