Therm-a-Rest Saros 0°F

Our take Surprise! Staying warm in bone-chilling weather doesn’t have to crater your bank account. The Saros sits right in the middle of the synthetic-bag field in terms of weight, but it’s at the low end of the price spectrum. More importantly, it doesn’t skimp on warmth: One tester took it down to 5°F on Colorado’s Front Range and reports she found no cold spots. We also appreciated the inclusion of a spacious footbox pocket; you can slip your feet in between two layers of baffle for extra warmth. “My feet are the first part of me to get cold, but this foot pocket kept them plenty warm,” another tester said after a trip in New Mexico’s Cibola National Forest.

The details The Saros’s 63-inch shoulder, 61-inch hip, and 46-inch footbox girths accommodate multiple sleeping positions. As with most synthetics, the tradeoffs for its economic advantage are compressibility (it packs to the size of a basketball) and weight.

$190; 4 lbs. 15 oz. (regular); 0°F; unisex small, regular, and long