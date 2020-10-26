The Sentimental Pieces of Gear We Just Can't Give Up

I’ve had the same second-generation Aether 85 since 2013. It has holes (which I’ve patched), I’ve learned to pack lighter, it doesn’t have a lot of what would today be somewhat universal features (external hydration access, hip belt pockets, etc.) and I have a lot of packs that get a lot more use than it does. But it came with me on a lot of formative backpacking trips—210 miles across the Adirondacks, my first mountaineering climb up a volcano, and my first trip to the Alaska Range. I’ve never owned a pack that has been through so much and stayed so comfortable. Honestly, someone could give me a brand new Aether tomorrow and I still wouldn't replace Old Faithful. It stays. – Ryan Wichelns, Testing Category Manager