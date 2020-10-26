The Sentimental Pieces of Gear We Just Can't Give Up - Backpacker

The Sentimental Pieces of Gear We Just Can't Give Up

There may be newer, better options out there, but we'll never stop using these products.
Author:
Publish date:

Who says all of your equipment has to be cutting-edge? For the gear wonks at BACKPACKER, familiarity and special connection sometimes matter just as much as performance. Besides, even old gear can get the job done if it's well-made. And even if it doesn't, at least we still have the memories.

I’ve had the same second-generation Aether 85 since 2013. It has holes (which I’ve patched), I’ve learned to pack lighter, it doesn’t have a lot of what would today be somewhat universal features (external hydration access, hip belt pockets, etc.) and I have a lot of packs that get a lot more use than it does. But it came with me on a lot of formative backpacking trips—210 miles across the Adirondacks, my first mountaineering climb up a volcano, and my first trip to the Alaska Range. I’ve never owned a pack that has been through so much and stayed so comfortable. Honestly, someone could give me a brand new Aether tomorrow and I still wouldn't replace Old Faithful. It stays. – Ryan Wichelns, Testing Category Manager

Osprey Aether AG 85

I’ve had the same second-generation Aether 85 since 2013. It has holes (which I’ve patched), I’ve learned to pack lighter, it doesn’t have a lot of what would today be somewhat universal features (external hydration access, hip belt pockets, etc.) and I have a lot of packs that get a lot more use than it does. But it came with me on a lot of formative backpacking trips—210 miles across the Adirondacks, my first mountaineering climb up a volcano, and my first trip to the Alaska Range. I’ve never owned a pack that has been through so much and stayed so comfortable. Honestly, someone could give me a brand new Aether tomorrow and I still wouldn't replace Old Faithful. It stays. – Ryan Wichelns, Testing Category Manager

1 / 6

Related Articles

AdobeStock_330609299
Gear Reviews

Our Biggest Gear Fails

Sometimes, products just don't perform as planned.

Luna Venado 2.0
Editorial Exclusives

Our 10 Favorite "Non-essential" Pieces of Gear

You might not need these products, but you'll be happy you brought them along.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Prism Pack
Editorial Exclusives

Our 10 Most Coveted Pieces of Dream Gear

If money were no issue, this is what we'd buy.

AdobeStock_291784264
Editorial Exclusives

What to Bring for Ultralight Backpacking

These 10 products will help you lighten your load.

Gossamer Gear logo
Editorial Exclusives

Get to Know: Gossamer Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Gear Reviews

Get to Know: Hyperlite Mountain Gear

An inside look at the Dyneema-loving, ultralight-preaching manufacturer.

Decathlon Forclaz Trek 100
Editorial Exclusives

Gear Editor's Picks: The 5 Best Insulated Jackets

Stay warm this winter in Gear Editor Eli Bernstein's favorite puffies.

33375761850_6b0cf94842_b
Editorial Exclusives

The Long Haul

What it takes to plan a record-setting thru-hike attempt.

Aquaseal
Gear Reviews

10 Times Gear Rescued Us

In tough situations, this gear had our keisters covered.