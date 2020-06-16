The North Face EcoTrail Synthetic 0°F

Investing in a winter-weight bag often means emptying your wallet, but not so with the EcoTrail Synthetic. Cost savings come in the form of tradeoffs: It’s heavy so you won’t want to lug it on high-mileage treks, and it’s not very packable (rolled up, it’s slightly larger than a 5-gallon bucket). But the EcoTrail is very warm, as one tester confirmed after a 15°F night on Colorado’s Tennessee Pass (he didn’t take the bag down to its temp rating, but predicts it wouldn’t be an issue). Cheer: Save for the zippers, this bag is made from recycled materials, from its polyester shell to its synthetic fill, and is treated with a PFC-free DWR. A wraparound “J” zipper helps vent a sleeper’s core but keeps drafts away from the footbox by sealing across your shins, creating a foot chamber warm and roomy enough for storing or drying extra clothes. $159; 5 lbs. 8 oz. (regular); 0°F; regular, long, extra long