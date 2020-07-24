The North Face Activist Mid FUTURELIGHT

Comfort 4.8

The Activist’s Mid’s main draw is FUTURELIGHT, an electrospun, air-permeable waterproof/breathable membrane. During a rainy trip in Arizona’s Beaver Dam Mountains Wilderness, the tech kept our feet dry but ensured they never got too sweaty with temps in the 80s. An extra-soft collar and cushier-than-average EVA midsole sweeten the deal even more.

Support & Stability 3.2

Due to the Activist Mid’s light weight and flexy, full-mesh upper, as well as the pillowy EVA midsole and lack of a shank, this boot is best for dayhikes: We found it maxed out under 15-pound loads.

Traction 3.9

A proprietary rubber outsole with rectangular treads doesn’t feel as trustworthy as Vibram Megagrip, but the boot performed adequately when we climbed up sandy trails and slickrock during a three-day trip in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park. However, the Activist Mid didn’t feel as secure as other boots here on muddy downhills.

Durability 2.8

The no-sew nylon upper of the Activist Mid lost some of its shape after only around 60 miles of testing. Additionally, the single-density foam midsole packs down more quickly than we’d like; we’d estimate it’s good for about 200 miles of hiking.

Overall: 3.7

1 lb. 11 oz.; m’s 7-14, w’s 5-11