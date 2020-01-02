The 5 Best Post-Holiday Gear Deals

The holiday season may be officially over, but that doesn't mean gear deals are slowing down. Give yourself a pat on the back for making it to another decade by jumping on our favorite deals of the new year.

Grand Trunk OneMade Double Trunktech Hammock

Rest easy with this great deal on a lightweight, two-person hammock. The OneMade Double Trunktech weighs less than a pound, and packs down to the size of a 1-liter Nalgene. But at 78 inches wide and 126 inches long, it easily fits two adult sleepers.

Buy the Grand Trunk OneMade Double Trunktech Hammock now for $49.99 (58 percent off)

Granite Gear Lutsen 55

This 3-pound, 55-liter pack kept testers from boiling over on trips in the Amazon even when fully loaded, thanks to ample ventilation channels on its backpanel. The top-loading Lutsen cinches down neatly to serve well as a daypack, and its stretchy mesh side and front pockets can handle plenty of extra gear.

Buy the Granite Gear Lutsen 55 now for $99 (54 percent off)

Atlas Stratus Snowshoe

This do-it-all snowshoe excels in a variety of winter conditions. Its aluminum, V-shaped frame and five beefy 1-inch crampons under the toe give the Stratus a fine balance of float and grip, and our testers reported they could stride with a natural gait. A Boa binding fits a variety of boot sizes.

Buy the Atlas Stratus Snowshoe now for $149.99 (40 percent off) in 30-inch and 25-inch versions

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Lite

Relaxing in camp just got even easier. Kicking back in the Stargaze is a treat, thanks to its gentle rocking motion and an auto-recline feature that lets you ponder the heavens in comfort. This chair also has a stash pocket for essential campfire session gear, a cupholder, and its hubbed poles are easy to set up.

Buy the NEMO Stargaze Recliner Lite now for $74.98 (56 percent off)

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Air Sleeping Pad

A pad this light shouldn’t be this comfortable, but the AXL Air defies expectations. It’s 3.25 inches thick despite weighing less than 11 ounces, and we especially like the thicker air chambers on the sides that help keep sleepers centered. We’ve found that the AXL Air is warm down to about 30°F.

Buy the Big Agnes Insulated AXL Air Sleeping Pad now for $89.98 (50 percent off)