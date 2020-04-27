The Best Gear for Bear Lovers

If you love bears as much as we do at BACKPACKER, you want them in your life as much as possible. But unless you're Dr. Doolittle, that's, ah, a bit dangerous. The next best thing? Show your admiration for our furry friends by rocking these six bear-themed items on the trail.
Chaco Z/1 Classic with Smokey Bear Straps
Pay homage to one of the greatest bears of all, Smokey Bear. For this icon's 75th birthday, Chaco created an entire collection around the beloved bruin. These grippy, supportive sandals are great for kicking around camp and can be pushed into trail duty. Best part? Everyone will know you're serious about wildfire safety. $130 Buy Now From Chaco