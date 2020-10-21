The Best Winter Camping Gear for Sleeping in the Snow
If you're like us, you're planning adventures deep into the snowiest months of the year. To hike and camp safely in the winter, though, you'll need to plan ahead and bring the right gear for the your trip. Here’s everything you need to stay warm, safe, and comfortable while camping and hiking during the winter.
The Best Tents for Winter Camping
When conditions are truly bad, a 3-season tent won't cut it. Get ready to weather the storm—and stay comfortable doing it—with these tents built for winter camping (plus one winter-ready hammock). Reviews by Will McGough
The Best Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping
In cold weather, your sleeping bag is your layer of last resort: it keeps you comfortable and safe by trapping warm air next to your body. The lightweight three-season bags and quilts you use the rest of the year will leave you sleeping chilly, but that doesn't mean you need to weigh yourself down. Reviews by Emma Athena
Winter Camping Gear Basics
Hitting the trail in winter presents challenges you won't face in summer. The first step to tackling them is careful layering: start with a warm baselayer (synthetic, wool, or a blend, depending on conditions and your budget). Next, pick the appropriate insulation for your planned activity. Thick puffies are great for stargazing or carrying as an emergency piece, but gravitate toward more breathable midlayers on the trail. Finish off your layers with a waterproof-breathable shell.
Consider how you'll travel as well. If you're heading into untracked powder, a pair of snowshoes or light touring skis will go a long way towards keeping you on top of the snow instead of wallowing in it. If the trail is icy, a set of traction devices like Yaktrax can keep you from slipping.
Have plenty of time to burn? There's no warmer sleeping solution than an igloo, but building one takes time, effort, and a little know-how.