The Best Winter Camping Gear for Sleeping in the Snow

Want to get outside this season? These 7 products can help you do it more comfortably and safely than ever before.
If you're like us, you're planning adventures deep into the snowiest months of the year. To hike and camp safely in the winter, though, you'll need to plan ahead and bring the right gear for the your trip. Here’s everything you need to stay warm, safe, and comfortable while camping and hiking during the winter.

The Best Tents for Winter Camping

When conditions are truly bad, a 3-season tent won't cut it. Get ready to weather the storm—and stay comfortable doing it—with these tents built for winter camping (plus one winter-ready hammock). Reviews by Will McGough

When the double-walled CrossBow 2 Four-Season first came out in 2015, it turned heads with its unique truss system: Its pole sleeves are detached from the tent canopy and connect with clips, improving stability and setup in inclement weather. Buy the SlingFin CrossBow 2 Four-Season Now / Read the Full Review

The Best Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

In cold weather, your sleeping bag is your layer of last resort: it keeps you comfortable and safe by trapping warm air next to your body. The lightweight three-season bags and quilts you use the rest of the year will leave you sleeping chilly, but that doesn't mean you need to weigh yourself down. Reviews by Emma Athena

Surprise! Staying warm in bone-chilling weather doesn’t have to crater your bank account. The Saros sits right in the middle of the synthetic-bag field in terms of weight, but it’s at the low end of the price spectrum. Buy the&nbsp;Therm-a-Rest Saros 0°F Now / Read the Full Review

Winter Camping Gear Basics

winter camping

Winter camping is your ticket to great views and wilderness solitude.

Hitting the trail in winter presents challenges you won't face in summer. The first step to tackling them is careful layering: start with a warm baselayer (synthetic, wool, or a blend, depending on conditions and your budget). Next, pick the appropriate insulation for your planned activity. Thick puffies are great for stargazing or carrying as an emergency piece, but gravitate toward more breathable midlayers on the trail. Finish off your layers with a waterproof-breathable shell.

Consider how you'll travel as well. If you're heading into untracked powder, a pair of snowshoes or light touring skis will go a long way towards keeping you on top of the snow instead of wallowing in it. If the trail is icy, a set of traction devices like Yaktrax can keep you from slipping.

Have plenty of time to burn? There's no warmer sleeping solution than an igloo, but building one takes time, effort, and a little know-how.

