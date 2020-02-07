Cut down your pack weight but not your bank account with these 7 perfect packs, sleeping bags, tents, and more.

Cheap and light: The two don't go together as often as we'd like. If you're looking to shave pounds off of your pack weight without blowing your budget, waiting for a sale is one sure-fire way to do it. We went through REI's 2020 Winter Clearance Sale and picked out 7 BACKPACKER-approved products to help you hit your dream pack weight without slimming down your wallet.

Pack: Granite Gear Vapor Trail Going light doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort. The proof: This pack, which features a comfortable hipbelt and a stiff internal frame, but weighs in at just 2 pounds, 4.8 ounces. Buy Granite Gear Vapor Trail now for $93 (45% off) 1 / 7

BACKPACKER takes gear reviews seriously; the products in this review were chosen without input from sponsors or retailes. Read our affiliate policy here.