We recently featured the Revelcloud II as a Deal of the Week when it was 50 percent off. Now the bargain is even better, with this lightweight puffy now going for 66 percent off, a true steal at $44.99. The Revelcloud II compresses to the size of a coffee mug, its DWR-treated nylon face fabric blocks wind up to 50 mph, and its synthetic insulation makes it a great layering piece. Eco-bonus: The jacket's nylon shell and polyester lining are 100 percent recycled, as is 55 percent of its insulation. Buy the Revelcloud II in men’s and women’s sizes now for $45 (66 percent off)