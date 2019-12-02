The 15 Best Cyber Monday Deals for Backpackers

Snag big savings on bomber products with up to 66% off on jackets, backpacks, sleeping bags, camp stoves, and more.
REI Co-op Revelcloud II Jacket

REI Co-op Revelcloud II Jacket

We recently featured the Revelcloud II as a Deal of the Week when it was 50 percent off. Now the bargain is even better, with this lightweight puffy now going for 66 percent off, a true steal at $44.99. The Revelcloud II compresses to the size of a coffee mug, its DWR-treated nylon face fabric blocks wind up to 50 mph, and its synthetic insulation makes it a great layering piece. Eco-bonus: The jacket's nylon shell and polyester lining are 100 percent recycled, as is 55 percent of its insulation. Buy the Revelcloud II in men’s and women’s sizes now for $45 (66 percent off)

Awesome gear is something all hikers can get behind, especially when it's available at a discounted price. Cyber Monday is a great time for deals, so we've scoured the internet to bring you the best of the bunch, from sleeping bags to sporks.

