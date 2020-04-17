The Best Backpacking Apparel of 2020

Pick the right layers for the trail and you won't just look better: You'll feel better and hike better too.

There's no reason to settle for baggy, heavy, or uncomfortable clothes on the trail. The best hiking apparel isn't just practical, it stays out of your way and lets you focus on what matters: the trail. We picked out the five best pieces for men and women this season.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

The Best Men's Hiking Apparel of 2020

Fjällräven Bergtagen Stretch Trousers Tough hikes call for tough pants, but wearing heavy trousers can get annoying fast. Enter the Bergtagen Stretch Trousers, which mix a slimmed-down, jogger-like cut with a double-woven nylon fabric that puts Cordura on the outside for toughness and a softer nylon weave on the inside for comfort. $200 Buy Now on Moosejaw / Read the Full Review 1 / 5

-By William M. Rochfort, Jr.

The Best Women's Hiking Apparel of 2020

Mammut Crashiano Top Whether we were trail running, climbing, hiking, or hustling around town, if we were going to be sweating, we reached for this flowy tank top. $69 Buy Now on Backcountry / Read the Full Review 1 / 5

-By Louisa Albanese