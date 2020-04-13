The Best Kids Hiking Gear of 2020

Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote

No matter what kind of adventure you bring your kids on, half the battle is getting out of the house with all your stuff. So wherever we went last summer—whether it was the backcountry, the beach, a cross-country road trip, or a day at the park—we piled everything into this durable, 61-liter tote to get all of our gear there. $99 Buy Now on REI / Read the Full Review

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

BOGS Kids’ Kicker Slip-Ons

Problem: Your little kid wants to get outside—now—but most slip-ons easily slip off. Plus, why should a toddler need an adult for something as simple as putting on shoes? Solution: the Kids’ Kicker Slip-Ons, a trail shoe ready for almost any outing. $45 Buy Now on Amazon / Read the Full Review

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

UCO Ware Mini Spork

Want to make meal cleanup easier? Get your kids utensils made for them, and say goodbye to picking up dirt-covered mac ‘n cheese after dinner. The plastic Mini Spork is designed for small hands and mouths: It has a thinner grip between the spoon and fork ends that’s easy for kids to hold, and the business ends are made for smaller bites. $7 for 3 Buy Now From UCO / Read the Full Review

Outdoor Research Kids’ Seattle Sombrero

In 2005 we gave the adult-size Seattle Sombrero an Editors’ Choice Award for its durability and steadfast ability to keep our heads dry. The kid-sized version offers the same protection (only cuter): This hat is fully waterproof, with taped seams and a PU-coated brim. $39 Buy Now on Amazon / Read the Full Review

Takeya 14-Ounce Actives Water Bottle

Let’s be real. Kids don’t care if their drinks stay cold for eight hours or if their favorite water bottle is durable. They want something that looks cool, has an “adult” feel, and is easy to use. This Takeya bottle fills that need, and also provides a neat design solution: It bridges the space between a Nalgene (which kids will promptly spill all over themselves) and a straw bottle, letting them feel like a big kid. $25 Buy Now on Amazon / Read the Full Review