Even ounce-counters should be able to make hot coffee and oatmeal in the morning. This half-liter aluminum pot heats up quickly and evenly; when you’re done cooking, you can flip the lid and throw on the insulated sleeve to turn it into a mug. Plus, the Halulite Minimalist has grooved measurements on the outside and includes a silicone pot gripper and a telescoping spork that adjusts from 4 to 6 inches. Everything nests together, but still leaves room for a small stove and fuel canister. Buy now at GSI