The Best Gifts for Ultralighters of 2019

Buying a gift for someone who likes to pack light and move fast? Don't make them settle for subpar gear. From a headlamp that weighs less than an ounce to a tried-and-tested trail runner, anyone would be happy to get these 15 presents.
Tarptent StratoSpire LI - $689
Lightweight doesn’t mean it can’t withstand the elements or lacks features. This two-door, two-vestibule trekking pole tent boasts 45 inches of peak head height with excellent moisture management and protection from winds, all of which weigh in sub 2 pounds. Buy Tarptent StratoSpire LI Now