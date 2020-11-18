The 5 Best Gifts for Dog Owners of 2020

Cool gear isn't just for humans. Kit your four-legged hiking companions out with these products that will get their tails wagging on the trail and at home.
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.
Vapur Ez Lick Portable Dog Water Bottle — $20
Don’t want to mess with a portable water bowl? This foldable bottle has a rolling ball at its wide mouth that allows pups to hydrate without hassle. The bottle stands up on its own when full and easily packs away when empty. Bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe. Buy now at Vapur