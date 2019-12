Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 — $250 This versatile water- and dust-proof cargo box can live in your car as your fortress for smaller car camping supplies. Organize your sunblock, bug repellent, firestarter, cookware, and more in this gear case. And don’t worry about the changing seasons: the Yeti protects its contents through the range of negative temperatures to sweltering sun. Buy Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 Now 1 / 10

Car camping isn't just for newbies: Whether you're heading out with your family or a group of friends looking to relax, it's a worthy goal all by itself. Make the most of your next basecamping adventure with these ten gifts, from a plush sleeping pad to a kitchen setup that's ready for your gourmet endeavors.