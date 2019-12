Injinji Liner and Hiker Crew Sock Combo - $27 Blisters are pretty common for beginner backpackers, and that’s where sock liners come in handy. The toe socks separate and protect each toe in sweat-wicking CoolMax/nylon/lycra material. This ultrathin liner sock comes paired with the crew sock, giving the extra cushioning needed to increase mileage. Buy Injinji Men's Liner and Hiker Crew Sock Combo Now / Buy Injinji Women's Liner and Hiker Crew Sock Combo Now 1 / 10

You can't box up the trail and put it under your tree. But if you have a beginner backpacker in your life, you can do the next best thing: Get them the basic yet high-quality gear they need to go on their first hike. From a perfect puffy to a tent that will last them for years to come, these are the 10 gifts we recommend.