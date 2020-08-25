The Best Gear for Late-Summer Dayhiking

As much as we love long adventures, we treasure the short ones too. Getting out for an after-work or weekend dayhike is a chance to relax from the rush of the week and reconnect with what we love about nature. While you don't need fancy gear to enjoy a day on the trail, these five products will help make your excursions safer and more fun.

Osprey Hikelite 26 The ideal dayhiking pack is small but durable, organized but simple, and comfortable but able to carry moderate weight. The Hikelite nails that trifecta, and has emerged from a year of near-constant use in fine condition thanks to a 100-denier nylon packbag and 500-denier nylon bottom.