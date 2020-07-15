The 4 Best First Aid Kits for Every Adventure

No matter how careful you are, things can still go wrong in the backcountry. That’s why carrying a first aid kit is an essential component of safely recreating outdoors. However, first aid kits come in many shapes and sizes, from solo kits for day hikes to gear for weeklong group trips. Our four favorites will have you covered across a variety of situations.
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.
Best for Overnights: Hart Outdoor Multiday First Aid Kit
This kit isn’t too big for treks where pack space is at a premium—it weighs just over 12 ounces and is the width of a ping pong paddle—but has everything a small group needs for a weekend outing. Testers appreciated the clearly visible supply list on the back of the vinyl casing, and each compartment is labeled with its contents. The whole thing folds open like a toiletry kit, which simplifies grabbing what you need in a hurry. And while some med kits feel cheap, testers praised the high quality of this one’s supplies, such cloth instead of nylon bandages and sharp scissors that cut through moleskin and tape without getting sticky. $37; Buy The Hart Outdoor Multiday First Aid Kit Now