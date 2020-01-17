The Best Bargain Backpacking Gear

Let's face it: Backpacking gear can be expensive. Just ask reader Keith Hepworth, who wrote in to tell us that the prices in one of our Fall Gear Guides left him feeling cold. "Based on your reviews, one could be led to think backpacking is only for the wealthy," he said. "The $101 average price for the gloves in your review is out of reach for the vast majority [of people]."

We feel your pain, Keith, Most of our coverage focuses on new gear, and the latest and greatest isn't always cheap. But that doesn't mean you need a trust fund to upgrade your kit. Read on for 14 of our favorite bargain tents, packs, sleeping bags, and more, all for $160 or less.

Marmot Trestles 0 Winter warmth doesn't come cheap. But the Marmot Trestles 0 keeps the chill out with only a slight weight penalty. $147 Buy Marmot Trestles 0 Now 1 / 14

Want to save even more? Learn to keep your equipment in top condition with AIM Adventure U's Outdoor Gear Maintenance and Repair course.