The 4 Best Bras for Backpacking

Finding the perfect sports bra can be a frustrating experience. Comfort, breathability, and support are even more important when you’re hiking or trail running, but the wrong bra can pinch, rub, scratch, squeeze, and pad in all the wrong places. To help you make a decision, our team of 12 women tested 25 models over three months of trail time. These are the four that checked all the right boxes.
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.
Best Overall: Kari Traa Froya
Of all the bras we tested this is the one we found ourselves reaching for again and again. Even though it’s lightly padded, we found that the Froya supported women with chest sizes ranging from A to D on hikes and trail runs. Its soft, polyester fabric and fiddle-free criss-cross straps don’t squeeze too tightly but compress where we need it most. “My traps didn’t feel tugged on or weighed down,” one tester says. Mesh trim running along the top edge dumped heat and helped the bra dry from sweat in 10 minutes on an 80°F day in Northern California’s Las Trampas Wilderness. Plus, for a bra that does it all, the Froya is a steal. $30; Buy Kari Traa Froya Now