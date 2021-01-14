The Best Three-Season Sleeping Bags of 2021

Choosing a go-to sleeping bag can be a daunting task, but we’re about to make your life easier. After testing the field’s top 38 models, we’ve determined that these six cocoons are the tops for three-season warmth and comfort.
Picking the right sleeping bag for a shoulder-season camping trip is like walking a tightrope. On one hand, no one wants to carry a bag that's bulkier and heavier than they need. On the other, a too-light sleeping bag is a recipe for a miserable, sleepless night. Our testers put this season's most promising bags through their paces, so you can camp with confidence.

On the hunt for a bag that’s toasty, light, and relatively affordable? Look no further: The Nitro 800 is a true triple-threat. While camping in Washington’s Olympic National Forest, we woke up to condensation on the bag but no leaking moisture or cold spots thanks to its hydrophobic, 800-fill down and DWR-treated nylon shell. Buy the&nbsp;Sierra Designs Nitro 800 Now / Read the Full Review

Best All-Around: Sierra Designs Nitro 800

How we tested

Every season, new sleeping bags arrive on the scene, older models are retired, and once-trusted staples become obsolete. There are currently more than 150 sleeping bag models on the market, from about a dozen brands, rated for true three-season comfort. We winnowed those down using performance parameters and design benchmarks: Each contender must weigh less than 4 pounds, compress small enough to fit in a pack full of multiday gear, and have a ripstop shell. Special features, like a soft taffeta lining or ventilation aids, are prioritized. From there, we whittled the list down further to 38 bags to deploy in the field with hikers spread across the country. They tested for warmth, comfort, and durability, while also focusing on the details: zippers that were easy to operate with cold-stiffened fingers, lofty insulation that could survive a brush with precipitation. Some bags left testers shivering all night (we instantly nixed those models). Others were so cozy, alpine alarms got snoozed in favor of sleeping in. We selected these winners for excellence in various categories, though overall ergonomics were always weighed in. If two bags performed similarly, we reviewed the more affordable option.

–Emma Athena, Sleeping Bag Category Manager 

