The art and science of layering

Human thermoregulation is a complex process, and the better you understand it, the better you can harness its power.

Find the right clothes for the conditions. Louisa Albanese

Wearing the right clothes for the conditions makes you happier, more comfortable in your surroundings, and ultimately safer. Master the finer points of humankind’s most important apparel strategy with help from one of the generations most intrepid explorers.

Meet Eric Larsen, your guide. He’s the only person to stand at the North and South Poles and atop Mt. Everest in a single year (2009-10). And while he’s got a rare zeal for adventure and spends significant time in the razor-thin margin between safe and screwed, he’s also got a weakness: He hates being cold. That has made him an expert at layering. Learn his hard-won tips and you, like Eric, can be comfortable wherever you go.

Get your free download by filling out the form below!