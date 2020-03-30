The 7 Best Sleeping Bags of 2020

Sleep better and more comfortably with these synthetic and down sacks.
Whether you're heading out for a night or a month, sleep matters: How you spend your night determines how you'll be able to spend your day. We took this year's most promising sleeping bags out into the field to find the lightest, warmest, and most flexible models available. After months of testing, these were the ones we picked. 

For committing expeditions, the Mythic offers premium performance at a premium price. There’s 900-fill goose down, and a clever construction that saves weight by using chevron-shaped baffles to hold down toward the center without using extra interior fabric. $650 Buy Now on Backcountry / Read the Full Review

Rab Mythic Ultra 360

Sleeping Bag Buying Tips

Looking to buy a sleeping bag? Consider the following:

  • Will it be wet where you're planning to hike? Waterproof down and synthetic fill deals better with moisture than non-waterproofed feathers.
  • How cold will the weather be? Make sure you have a sleeping bag with a temp rating low enough to keep you comfortable, but don't overdo it, or you might be lugging around extra weight in your pack for no reason.
  • Does your bag fit? Extra room in the foot of your bag can make it difficult to warm up. Buy too short, on the other hand, and your feet will compress the fill at the foot of the bag, negatively impacting its insulation properties.

