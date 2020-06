If Fathers' Day snuck up on you this year, you're not alone. Fortunately, we're here to give you a head start on finding a last-minute gift. These 9 perfect outdoor presents are sure to delight any trail-loving dad (or, honestly, anyone.)

BioLite Headlamp 200—$45 This headlight weighs less than 2 ounces yet packs in 200 lumens, multiple lighting modes, and lasts up to 40 hours with its rechargeable battery. The headband is so comfortable it’s barely noticeable, making this light an easy choice for overnight adventures or under-the-hood projects. Buy Now 1 / 9