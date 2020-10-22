The 6 Best Insulated Hiking Jackets of Winter 2020 - Backpacker

The 6 Best Insulated Hiking Jackets of Winter 2020

Stay warm and cozy with these perfect puffies and fleeces.
Author:
Publish date:

A good puffy jacket is an essential part of any winter kit: It will keep you warm on breaks while stashing neatly away in the bottom of your pack when its not needed. To test the year's best insulated jackets, we sent samples to testers all over the country. These six rose to the top. 

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Patagonia’s DAS Parka has been a staple of bad-weather belays for nearly two decades, but it’s too warm for all but the chilliest locales. This season, it gets a more packable and versatile sibling: The DAS Light proved be the ultimate snack break puffy, cold morning starter jacket, and couloir-dropping protection for a winter in perpetually wet Alaska. Buy Patagonia DAS Light Hoody Now / Read the Full Review

Best Weatherproofing: Patagonia DAS Light Hoody

Patagonia’s DAS Parka has been a staple of bad-weather belays for nearly two decades, but it’s too warm for all but the chilliest locales. This season, it gets a more packable and versatile sibling: The DAS Light proved be the ultimate snack break puffy, cold morning starter jacket, and couloir-dropping protection for a winter in perpetually wet Alaska. Buy Patagonia DAS Light Hoody Now / Read the Full Review

1 / 6

Related Articles

Decathlon Forclaz Trek 100
Editorial Exclusives

Gear Editor's Picks: The 5 Best Insulated Jackets

Stay warm this winter in Gear Editor Eli Bernstein's favorite puffies.

bp_gg_2018_jacket_blackyak
Gear Reviews

The 11 Best Insulated Jackets of Winter 2018-2019

Keep warm and cozy with an insulated layer.

puffy jacket
Insulated Jackets Reviews

The 6 Best Packable Puffies for Weightless Warmth

Banish worries about pack space and morning shivers on your next cool-weather trip with these lightweight insulated jackets.

0420_Shells_REI_bjk
Jacket Reviews

The 9 Best Hiking Jackets of 2020

Rain, sleet, snow, wind: These are our favorite shells of the season for any weather.

119FGG_Shells_MntEquip_bjk
Jacket Reviews

The 11 Best Hiking Jackets of Winter 2019

Wind, rain, snow: No matter the weather, these jackets are ready to help you get outside and hit the trail.

bp_gg_2018_shell_tnf
Gear Reviews

The 3 Best Softshell Jackets of 2018-2019

Stay warm and cozy with the season's best softshell jackets.

best softshell jackets
Soft Shells Reviews

The Best Softshell Jackets for Backpackers

With a perfect mix of breathability and protection, these shells are reliable trail buddies.

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Climb
Insulated Jackets Reviews

Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Climb Down Hoody

Save on this warm, stretchy puffy.

adidasTNF_bjk
Hiking Boots

The 6 Best Light Hiking Boots of 2020

We used to have to choose between supportive boots and light ones. No more. These six models are agile enough for day missions and casual outings, but will keep your feet happy as the miles pile up.

KIND Snacks and BACKPACKER Magazine ‘Take A Hike Day’

Try a KIND® bar