The 6 Best Insulated Hiking Jackets of Winter 2020

A good puffy jacket is an essential part of any winter kit: It will keep you warm on breaks while stashing neatly away in the bottom of your pack when its not needed. To test the year's best insulated jackets, we sent samples to testers all over the country. These six rose to the top.
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.
Best Weatherproofing: Patagonia DAS Light Hoody
Patagonia’s DAS Parka has been a staple of bad-weather belays for nearly two decades, but it’s too warm for all but the chilliest locales. This season, it gets a more packable and versatile sibling: The DAS Light proved be the ultimate snack break puffy, cold morning starter jacket, and couloir-dropping protection for a winter in perpetually wet Alaska. Buy Patagonia DAS Light Hoody Now / Read the Full Review