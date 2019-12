Winter is here, and that means it's time to dust off the skis. If you need an upgrade, check out one of these six backcountry-ready pairs, designed to do everything from handle dawn patrol laps to steep couloirs.

LINE Vision 108 “Freeride” tends to be synonymous with “resort” in the ski world, but the freeride-oriented Vision 108 also performs well in the backcountry. Made with a unique laminate of aramid (a reinforced plastic), fiberglass, and carbon, the Vision slashes weight without sacrificing playfulness. Buy LINE Vision 108 Now / Read the Full Review 1 / 6