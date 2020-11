There's no quicker way to ruin a fourth-season hike than getting caught in a rain- or snowstorm without the protection you need. If you're the kind of hiker who hits the trail no matter the conditions, you need a good shell to keep the weather out. Luckily, we've picked eight of the best on the market. Armor up and get out there.

