The 8 Best Face Masks for Hiking

Protect yourself and your fellow hikers with these comfortable, trail-ready masks.
It’s autumn, but trails across the country are still busier than in normal times. And while COVID doesn't spread nearly as easily outdoors as it does indoors, wearing a mask is still one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others w On crowded hikes, wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and other hikers. Not all masks are up to the task, though, so we’ve rounded up the best models for keeping you safe and breathing easy in the outdoors. 

We tested each mask on the Tent Ridge Horseshoe Trail near Canmore, Alberta. This loop has about 2500 feet of gain in 6.8 miles; we hiked it on a day that reached 77°F at its warmest.

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit

Breathability (4/5): It was easy to breathe in this polyester mask during the consistent, steep climb on Tent Ridge. The material also wicked sweaty away quickly as temps climbed later in the day.

Comfort (4/5): This mask offers a customizable fit thanks to adjustable ear loops and a wire over the bridge of the nose that you can conform to your face. An included, removable air filter does make contact with your nose and mouth, though, and is more coarse than the polyester material. Because of the face-hugging nose wire, we found that the mask doesn’t fog sunglasses as much as other models we tested.

Features (5/5): The kit comes with a storage pouch and a pack of three polypropylene filters that the manufacturer claims block more than 95 percent of viruses, bacteria, and airborne particles. The mask is also treated with an antimicrobial coating, which can withstand up to 30 machine washes. $20; Buy the Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit now

