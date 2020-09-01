The 7 Best Gear Deals for Hikers at REI's Labor Day Sale

Grab serious savings on GPS units, sleeping bags, lighting, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

It's officially September, and we're thinking about fall: changing leaves, crisper temperatures, primo trail conditions, and, yes, Labor Day gear discounts. If you're looking to stock up for your own autumn adventures, we've scouted out 7 of our favorite deals from REI's Labor Day sale, now in full swing. From water filters to electronics to tents, this is what we have our eyes on now.

The Sawyer Squeeze has been a popular choice for thru-hikers for a long time, and it's not hard to see why: It's lightweight, trail-tested, and simple to use. Just fill one of the included pouches, attache the filter, and, well, squeeze.&nbsp;Buy It Now

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filter System — $28 (25% off)

The Sawyer Squeeze has been a popular choice for thru-hikers for a long time, and it's not hard to see why: It's lightweight, trail-tested, and simple to use. Just fill one of the included pouches, attache the filter, and, well, squeeze. Buy It Now

1 / 7

Related Articles

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER