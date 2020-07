We used to have to choose between supportive boots and light ones. No more. These six models are agile enough for day missions and casual outings, but will keep your feet happy as the miles pile up.

Like a lot of hikers out there, we default to trail runners when we're not toting big loads. But sometimes, when the terrain gets rough, it pays to have a little extra support to ward off fatigue (and twisted ankles.) These 6 pairs of boots split the difference, adding protection with minimal heft.

