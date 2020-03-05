The 6 Best Deals to Help You Gear Up for Spring

Spring won't officially start for another two weeks, but with days getting longer and temperatures in the northern hemisphere starting to rise, there's no harm in getting an early start. If you're looking for the right gear for your spring adventures, REI is the place to look right now: Right now, the store is giving customers an extra 25% off on hundreds of clearance items, including apparel, tents, sleeping bags, and more. We picked six of our favorite deals to help you get started.