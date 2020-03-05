Sponsored Story

The 6 Best Deals to Help You Gear Up for Spring

Grab these steep discounts on jackets, tents, shoes, and more at REI's Spring clearance sale.
Spring won't officially start for another two weeks, but with days getting longer and temperatures in the northern hemisphere starting to rise, there's no harm in getting an early start. If you're looking for the right gear for your spring adventures, REI is the place to look right now: Right now, the store is giving customers an extra 25% off on hundreds of clearance items, including apparel, tents, sleeping bags, and more. We picked six of our favorite deals to help you get started.

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket — $144 (50% off)

In tough terrain, the Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket shined, shrugging off abuse that would have left lesser puffies in tatters. "An updated DWR-repellant 20-denier nylon/elastane shell—the previous iteration was 100% knit polyester—upped the ante on the jacket’s durability, as proven when our tester jammed his forearms into crags scrambling around the canyons of Morocco," our reviewer said. Buy Mountain Hardwear Men's Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket now for $144 (48% off) / Buy Mountain Hardwear Women's Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket now for $144 (48% off)

