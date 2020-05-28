The 5 Best Ultralight Backpacks for Thru-Hikers (and Everyone Else)

You've weighed all your gear, done a shakedown, maybe even cut the handle off of your toothbrush. Next up: Make sure your pack itself is light. These five ultralight, frameless packs are ready to roll on your next trip, be it 3 miles or 3,000.
Best Overall: Mountain Laurel Designs Prophet DCF 48
At the cutting edge of ultralight packs, it’s tough to keep shaving weight without also paring down comfort. The frameless Prophet DCF hits the balance perfectly: EVA padding on the shoulder straps and hipbelt keep it feeling good, even at max capacity, and the wide hipbelt wings transfer weight comfortably to the hips. Buy Mountain Laurel Designs Prophet DCF 48 Now / Read the Full Review