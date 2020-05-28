The 5 Best Ultralight Backpacks for Thru-Hikers (and Everyone Else)

We put the season’s newest featherweight packs through 3,800 total miles of testing. These are the ones that kept our long-distance team cruising along in ultralight bliss.

You've weighed all your gear, done a shakedown, maybe even cut the handle off of your toothbrush. Next up: Make sure your pack itself is light. These five ultralight, frameless packs are ready to roll on your next trip, be it 3 miles or 3,000.