As COVID-19 continues to make gathering in crowds a risk this winter, industry professionals are expecting a surge of new backcountry skiers this winter. But the backcountry isn't the resort: head out beyond the gate, and you're responsible for your own safety. The best and first step you can take to ski safely is to take an avalanche course. Once you have the knowledge, get the gear with our picks for the best probe, beacon, radio, and avalanche airbag of the winter.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

