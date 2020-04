Want to keep making miles after dark—or start before dawn? You're going to need the right lighting. Choose carefully: Powerful headlamps are best for scouting terrain, while lightweight headlamps are a comfortable solution for kicking around camp. Make sure you can see what's around you with these picks for the best headlamps and lanterns of the year.

Coast FL1R While some headlamps are overkill for casual hikes, this one fits that role perfectly. At 200 lumens, the FL1R is bright enough for navigating all but the most technical terrain, yet it weighs a scant 1.1 ounces. $39 Buy Now from Coast / Read the Full Review 1 / 4